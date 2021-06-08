MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Gujarat State Petronet recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated June 04, 2021.

Broker Research
June 08, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat State Petronet


Gujarat State Petronet’s (GSPL) operating revenue for Q4FY21 fell 21.9% YoY to Rs 485 crore on account of decline in transmission volume. Gas transmission volumes dipped 8% YoY to 33.8 mmscmd mainly owing to reduced offtake from power and refineries sector. EBITDA came in at Rs 344.2 crore, down 3.2% YoY as decline was limited due to lower other expenses. Subsequently, reported PAT was at Rs 206.3 crore, down 8.6% YoY.



Outlook


Hence, we maintain BUY and arrive at a target price of Rs 360/share (earlier Rs 285).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Gujarat State Petronet #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jun 8, 2021 07:31 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey