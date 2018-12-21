Buy Gruh Finance with 12% return: Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

Gruh Finance has been in a lower top and lower bottom structure for the past seven months and has finally broken out from the Symmetrical Triangle pattern on the weekly chart.

The price outburst has been accompanied by a smart uptick in traded volumes. Gruh has not only surpassed its long-term 200-DEMA but has also sustained above the same which further accentuates our bullish stance on the stock.

