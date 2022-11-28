English
    Buy Greenlam Industries; target of Rs 420: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Greenlam Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated November 14, 2022.

    November 28, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Greenlam Industries


    For Q2FY2023, Consolidated revenues beat estimates led by strong realization growth in laminates while OPM lagged on account of continued raw material cost pressures. The company reduced its net debt to Rs. 75.5 crore led by Rs. 195 crore preferential issue. The working capital gets reduced by 8 days to 69 days. The company’s Rs. 1000-crore capex plans for laminates, particleboard, and plywood businesses remain on track.


    Outlook


    We retain Buy on Greenlam Industries Limited (Greenlam) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 420, considering its strong growth outlook over FY2022-FY2025E.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 28, 2022 06:47 pm