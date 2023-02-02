Buy GNA Axles; target of Rs 930: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on GNA Axles

Q3FY2023 performance was above expectations as Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT were 4.7%,13.0% and 8.4% ahead of estimates respectively. GNA’s growth prospects remain positive, led by strong momentum in the CV and farm sector sales in India and globally. The stock is trading at P/E of 10x and EV/EBITDA of 5.4x its FY2025E estimates.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on GNA Axles Limited (GNA) with an upward revised PT of Rs. 930, led by a positive outlook for the CV and farm sectors and an attractive valuation.

