May 21, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GMDC; target of Rs 210: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on GMDC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated May 13, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on GMDC


GMDC’s  4QFY18  numbers  were strong with revenues at Rs 20.7bn (16.8% YoY) and  adj.  EBITDA  of  Rs 1.98bn (33.1% YoY). Reported nos. were hit by (1) Salary  arrears  and  gratuity  provision  of  Rs  631mn, and (2) Change in depreciation method on power assets (Rs 623mn). 4Q volumes were strong (3.4 mt, 27% YoY/QoQ). APAT rose 51.8% YoY to Rs 1.37bn.

Outlook

Accordingly  our  EBITDA  for  FY19E/20E rises by 2.8/0.7%. With  cash  now  at ~22% of balance sheet, capital allocation decisions are key  hereon.  Investments  in  loss-making  subsidiaries worry us. Instead, dividends/buybacks  or  investments into viable wind assets are called for. Given  inexpensive  valuations,  a  BUY  is justified. Our SoTP value of Rs 210/sh (see inside) is based on 6.5x Mar 20E EBITDA.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

