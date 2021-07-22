MARKET NEWS

Buy Gland Pharma: target of Rs 4400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gland Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4400 in its research report dated July 20, 2021.

July 22, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Gland Pharma


Gland reported a strong performance for Q1FY22 and results were ahead of estimates. The sales and PAT reported a growth of 30.5% and 12% YoY respectively. Strong growth in the RoW and India markets, double digit growth in the Core markets and Vaccine led opportunities would be the key growth drivers for company. Strong domain expertise and growth prospects, sturdy earnings track record and strong financials are the key positives for Gland.



Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on Gland Pharma (Gland) with a revised PT of Rs. 4,400.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Gland Pharma #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 22, 2021 05:00 pm

