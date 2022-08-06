English
    Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 85: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 06, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST
    Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    ICICI Direct's research report on Gateway Distriparks


    Gateway Distriparks (GDL) has a diversified presence in logistics verticals like container train operators (CTO), cold chain logistics, container freight stations. Rail segment comprises ~70% of consolidated revenues, with the rest being contributed by CFS • Has five intermodal terminals, built on owned land at key areas along WDFC.


    Outlook


    We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 85 i.e. 19x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:00 am
