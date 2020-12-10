PlusFinancial Times
Buy Gateway Distriparks: target of Rs 140 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gateway Distriparks recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated December 09, 2020.

Dec 10, 2020 / 03:13 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on Gateway Distriparks


Container volumes at ports and railways see growth momentum picking up during November. Merchandise exports and imports trade show improving trend. Snowman logistics to expand capacities to cater to upcoming opportunities in Covid-19 vaccine storage and transportation. GDL to expand capacity in the rail segment post current de-leveraging plan. To benefit from restructuring exercise to merge GDL, Gateway Rail, and Gateway East.


Outlook


We retain Buy on Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 140 due to attractive valuations and an improving growth and profitability outlook for its key verticals.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Gateway Distriparks #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 10, 2020 02:47 pm

