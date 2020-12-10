Buy Gateway Distriparks: target of Rs 140 : Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research repor on Gateway Distriparks

Container volumes at ports and railways see growth momentum picking up during November. Merchandise exports and imports trade show improving trend. Snowman logistics to expand capacities to cater to upcoming opportunities in Covid-19 vaccine storage and transportation. GDL to expand capacity in the rail segment post current de-leveraging plan. To benefit from restructuring exercise to merge GDL, Gateway Rail, and Gateway East.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 140 due to attractive valuations and an improving growth and profitability outlook for its key verticals.

