you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 110: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated June 05, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Gateway Distriparks


For Q4FY2020, GDL’s consolidated adjusted net earnings came better than expectation owing to strong volume and profitability in its rail vertical. CFS segment’s performance got affected by COVID-19 led lockdown. GDL to raise funds through equity to pare down consolidated debt before going ahead with its capacity expansion plan in the rail division. Resolution of Snowman acquisition may take time. Snowman Logistics showed improvement in earnings sequentially. Management to go ahead with capacity expansion plan.



Outlook


We maintain Buy on Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs.110due to attractive valuation post downgrade in earnings estimates for FY2021-FY2022 factoring COVID-19 led disruptions.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 9, 2020 01:28 pm

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

