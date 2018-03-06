App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 06, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ganesha Ecosphere; target of Rs 474: Joindre Capital

Joindre Capital is bullish on Ganesha Ecosphere has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 474 in its research report dated February 19, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Joindre Capital's report on Ganesha Ecosphere


Ganesha Ecosphere (GEL), incorporated in 1987, is India‟s largest polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle scrap recycling company with a 25% market share,primarily engaged in the production of regenerated polyester staple fibre (RPSF) from waste PET bottles. GEL currently has a cumulative capacity of 97800 TPA (87600 - RPSF (fibre), 7200 TPA – RPSY (yarn) and 3000 TPA - dyed and texturised/twisted filament yarn).

Outlook

Hence we believe that the GEL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 474 for the next 12 to 18 months

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Ganesha Ecosphere #Joindre Capital #Recommendations

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC