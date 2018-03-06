Buy Ganesha Ecosphere; target of Rs 474: Joindre Capital

Joindre Capital's report on Ganesha Ecosphere

Ganesha Ecosphere (GEL), incorporated in 1987, is India‟s largest polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle scrap recycling company with a 25% market share,primarily engaged in the production of regenerated polyester staple fibre (RPSF) from waste PET bottles. GEL currently has a cumulative capacity of 97800 TPA (87600 - RPSF (fibre), 7200 TPA – RPSY (yarn) and 3000 TPA - dyed and texturised/twisted filament yarn).

Outlook

Hence we believe that the GEL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 474 for the next 12 to 18 months

