Buy Ganesha Ecosphere; target of Rs 474: Joindre Capital

Joindre Capital is bullish on Ganesha Ecosphere has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 474 in its research report dated February 19, 2018.
Joindre Capital's report on Ganesha Ecosphere
Ganesha Ecosphere (GEL), incorporated in 1987, is India‟s largest polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle scrap recycling company with a 25% market share,primarily engaged in the production of regenerated polyester staple fibre (RPSF) from waste PET bottles. GEL currently has a cumulative capacity of 97800 TPA (87600 - RPSF (fibre), 7200 TPA – RPSY (yarn) and 3000 TPA - dyed and texturised/twisted filament yarn).
OutlookHence we believe that the GEL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 474 for the next 12 to 18 months
