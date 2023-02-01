Buy GAIL (India); target of Rs 123: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on GAIL (India)

We cut our FY23/24/25E earnings estimate by 34%/2%/+5% to build in 1) inventory loss of Rs11bn 2) lower gas transmission volume to 111mmscmd, due to lack of Gazprom volumes (9mmscmd) and 3) lower gas trading of Rs19bn/5bn/4bn, partly compensated by higher transmission tariffs of 20%. GAIL reported disappointing results with EBIDTA and PAT of Rs2.6bn (- 85.2%QoQ; PLe Rs14.8bn) and Rs2.5bn (-84.0%QoQ; PLe Rs9.7bn.



Outlook

However, availability of 0.5MTPA US LNG volumes along with softening LNG prices of $20/mmbtu and likely higher pipeline tariffs will drive earnings, in our view. Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a TP of Rs123 (Rs120 earlier) based on 7x EV/E FY24.

