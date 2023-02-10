English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gabriel India; target of Rs 217: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Gabriel India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 217 in its research report dated February 07, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 10, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Gabriel India

    Management expects operating performance to improve in Q4FY2023 compared to Q3FY2023, led by a q-o-q increase in vehicle production. Gabriel’s dominant position in the suspension segment is expected to remain intact, aided by its strong relationship with OEMs and brand recall in the aftermarket. The company is aiming for an inorganic growth path to expand its customer base and product bandwidth.


    Outlook

    We maintain Buy on Gabriel India Limited (Gabriel) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 217, factoring in robust automotive demand, its preparedness to benefit from the adoption of EVs in India, and attractive valuations.