Buy Finolex Industries; target of Rs 224: Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Finolex Industries

We remain positive on Finolex Industires (FNXP)’s volume growth and healthy margin with PVC-EDC spread for near term, post our recent management meeting. FNXP will continue to focus on maintaining its leadership position in agri. pipe market and Q4/Q1 being seasonally strong quarters for agri-pipe volumes will benefit the company, in our view. Also, higher PVC-EDC spread (in range of USD600-650/MT) will help in maintaining EBITDA margin between 16-17%.

Outlook

We expect Sales/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 7.7%/31.9%/25.6% over FY23-25E and arrive at SOTP based TP of Rs224 (unchanged; valuing business at 21x FY25 EPS). Maintain ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Finolex Industries - 28 -03 - 2023 - prabhu