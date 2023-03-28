English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Finolex Industries; target of Rs 224: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Finolex Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 224 in its research report dated March 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    March 28, 2023 / 05:41 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Finolex Industries

    We remain positive on Finolex Industires (FNXP)’s volume growth and healthy margin with PVC-EDC spread for near term, post our recent management meeting. FNXP will continue to focus on maintaining its leadership position in agri. pipe market and Q4/Q1 being seasonally strong quarters for agri-pipe volumes will benefit the company, in our view. Also, higher PVC-EDC spread (in range of USD600-650/MT) will help in maintaining EBITDA margin between 16-17%.

    Outlook

    We expect Sales/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 7.7%/31.9%/25.6% over FY23-25E and arrive at SOTP based TP of Rs224 (unchanged; valuing business at 21x FY25 EPS). Maintain ‘BUY’.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Finolex Industries - 28 -03 - 2023 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Finolex Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Mar 28, 2023 05:41 pm