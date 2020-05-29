Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 67: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Federal Bank

FB posted a largely in-line set of earnings at Rs3.0bn (PLe: Rs2.82bn) and core PPOP of Rs5.9bn (PLe: Rs6.1bn). Overall PPOP was boosted by strong trading profits and used it to make higher provisions for overdue accounts, COVID impact on certain sectors and improve PCR with benefit of lower slippages from moratorium standstill. Bank also had to provide acturial employee benefits of Rs1.2bn owing to drop in yields. Adjusting to COVID, core performance would have been undeterred but seems slippgaes run rate still would have been at Rs5.0-6.0bn/qtr and still leading to higher provisions. Key negative was NIMs still remaining dismal at 3.0%, while positive was better deposit growth in NRE/Retail TD & SA.

Outlook

We retain BUY with revised TP of Rs67 (from Rs73) based on 0.9x Mar-22 ABV as valuations are undemanding amongst mid-cap banks.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.