you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Eveready Industries India; target of Rs 322: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Eveready Industries India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 322 in its research report dated June 26, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Eveready Industries India

We interacted with the management of EIIL to get perspective on the company's operations-core business and new initiatives. Following the immense disappointment in the Q4FY18 result when the company reported EBITDA loss, management is now able to reassure (during the course of our interaction) that most of the challenges are close to get sorted and situation across verticals have largely stabilized now.

Outlook

Maintain FY19/20 forecasts and DCF assumptions, we recommend 'BUY' with unchanged target price of Rs 322. Despite attractive upside potential, we expect stock to remain under pressure in the short term, susceptible to 1/ further developments in the CCI event and 2/ reversal in sales momentum.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 27, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #Buy #Eveready Industries India #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

