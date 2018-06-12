App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Engineers India; target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Engineers India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated June 01, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Engineers India

Engineers India (EIL) reported weak Q4FY18 numbers Revenues increased 15% YoY to | 509.7 crore, below our estimate of | 521.7 crore. This was primarily on account of lower order booking in the consultancy segment. Consultancy & turnkey segments contributed 66.2% and 33.8% to the topline, respectively

Outlook

EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 16.2%, 6.7% and 6%, respectively, in FY18-20E. We value EIL at 24x P/E (25x earlier) on FY20E EPS of | 6.7 to arrive at a target price of | 160 per share (| 195 earlier). We maintain our BUY recommendation on the company.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:40 pm

tags #Buy #Engineers India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

