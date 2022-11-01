English
    Buy Dwarikesh Sugar; target of Rs 135: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Dwarikesh Sugar recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated October 31, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 08:52 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Dwarikesh Sugar


    Dwarikesh Sugar (DSL) is a UP based sugar company with sugar crushing capacity of 21500 TCD, distillery capacity of 337.5 KLD & co-generation capacity of 91 MW. It has commissioned a new distillery at its Dwarikesh Dham unit in June-2022 with capacity of 175 KLD and investment of Rs 230 crore. The company would be able to increase distillery volumes to 11 crore litre in FY24 from 5.6 crore litre in FY22.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 135, valuing the business at 10x FY24 PE.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

