MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 5406: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5406 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

Broker Research
February 08, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories


We reduce our estimate by 2-5% for FY21-23E due to delay in launch of key molecules (gCopaxone, gVascepa and gNuvaring) and also reduce benefit from gRevlimid to Rs194/share (earlier Rs262) over FY23E-26E on possibility of BMS entering into settlement agreement with few more generic players for FY23E launch. DRRD recently received another CRL for gCopaxone, which would delay the launch by 4-6months, while a new generic (Teva) launch of Nuvaring increases further competitive intensity. We expect DRRD to launch gCopaxone now in 4QFY22E (v/s earlier expectation of 1HFY22E), while gNuvaring price erosion to be much steeper. Even with the near-term headwind we maintain our positive outlook, as DRRD continues to be one of the best play in large cap pharma given its control on overheads, focus on branded generic in EM markets, strategic launches, monetizing R&D and renewed focus in India formulations. It also has clean bill of health from key regulators which is an additional lever for growth.


Outlook


We maintain BUY (Unchanged) but reduce our TP to Rs5,406 (earlier Rs5,975) as we reduce our earnings estimate for key products due to delay in launch of key molecules. We also reduce our multiple assign on FY23 EPS of Rs227 to 23x PE (versus earlier 24x) due to near-term impact on the prospect of core US generics post steep impairment charges on key molecules acquired from Teva. Our TP includes Rs194/share benefit from gRevlimid (using NPV method) over FY23- 26E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 8, 2021 03:44 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.