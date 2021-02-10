MARKET NEWS

Buy DLF; target of Rs 320: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on DLF has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated February 01, 2021.

Broker Research
February 10, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on DLF


DLF reported Revenue/EBITDA/APAT at Rs 15.4/5.0/4.5 bn, (8)/(9)/8% beat/(miss) on our estimates. Presales rebounded to Rs 10.2bn vs Rs 8.5bn QoQ. While office collection remains robust with +98% collections, occupancy declined to 94% from 97% on Sep 20-end. Retail is inching towards recovery with footfall at 60% and spending 70% of pre-pandemic level. Gradual recovery in presales, strong launch pipeline and REIT plans for DCCDL augur well for the company.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on DLF, with unchanged target price of Rs 320, given healthy balance sheet and change our FY21/FY22/FY23 EPS estimates by 4.2/0.5/0.6% to account for lower cost of debt.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #DLF #HDFC Securities #Recommendations
first published: Feb 10, 2021 07:49 pm

