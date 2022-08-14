English
    Buy Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 4315: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Divi's Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4315 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Divi's Laboratories


    Divi’s is engaged in manufacturing generic APIs and intermediates, custom synthesis (CS) of active ingredients and advanced intermediates for pharma MNCs, other speciality chemicals like Carotenoids and complex compounds like peptides and Nucleotide revenues. In CS, the company maintains a strong relationship with global big pharma players while in generics it enjoys significant market share in products like Naproxen, Dextromethorphan and Gabapentin among others • Divi’s is fully backward integrated in products with high market share. The management intends to follow suit in other products.


    Outlook


    Maintain BUY as the company remains a compelling bet as a structurally well positioned customs synthesis and API company, even after a possible flattish year ahead on a high base in FY22 while some near term margin pressure is transitory in nature. Valued at Rs 4315 i.e. 38x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 113.5.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Divis Laboratories #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:13 am
