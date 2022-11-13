English
    Buy Divi’s Laboratories; target of Rs 3975: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Divi’s Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3975 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

    November 13, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Divi’s Laboratories


    Divis registered weak performance in Q2FY2023 with revenue declining by 7% y-o-y to Rs. 1,854.3 crore and PAT down by 25% y-o-y to Rs. 463 crore. Established capabilities, backward integration, focus on quality, and benefits of scale coupled with major capacity expansion plans commencing are positives that could support growth in the long run. The company is working on measures to mitigate the cost pressures, which will help in gradual recovery in OPM in the coming years.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy recommendation on Divis’ Laboratories Limited (Divis) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,975. The stock has corrected by 23% in the past six months and is currently trading at 36.8x and 30.8x its FY2023E/FY2024E earnings.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 13, 2022 09:59 pm