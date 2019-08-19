Buy Divi’s Laboratories; target of Rs 1800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Divi’s Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated August 14, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Divi’s Laboratories
Divis Laboratories Limited’s (Divis) quarterly performance was marginally below our expectation. Growth outlook intact, capex to weigh on margins in FY2020, no pending regulatory hurdles. We expect the company to a report sales/profit CAGR of 21%/18% over FY2019-FY2021.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with marginally lowered PT of Rs. 1,800.
