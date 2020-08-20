Buy Deccan Cements; target of Rs 458: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Deccan Cements

Amid the tough business environment, Deccan Cements reported an enhanced operating performance, beating our estimates, aided by price hikes and cost savings, though the volume decline was in line with the industry. On the commencement of the 6MW WHRS, savings in fuel costs are expected to aid its operating performance. The GU expansion is currently on hold. We believe it strong net cash balance sheet and current short term profitability augurs well.

Outlook

We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock, at a higher target of `458 (earlier `348).

