172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-deccan-cements-target-of-rs-458-anand-rathi-5729441.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Deccan Cements; target of Rs 458: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Deccan Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 458 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on Deccan Cements


Amid the tough business environment, Deccan Cements reported an enhanced operating performance, beating our estimates, aided by price hikes and cost savings, though the volume decline was in line with the industry. On the commencement of the 6MW WHRS, savings in fuel costs are expected to aid its operating performance. The GU expansion is currently on hold. We believe it strong net cash balance sheet and current short term profitability augurs well.


Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock, at a higher target of `458 (earlier `348).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:37 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Deccan Cements #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.