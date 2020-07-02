Buy Deccan Cements; target of Rs 348: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Deccan Cements

Against the backdrop of the lockdown, anaemic demand in Telangana/ AP and an exceptional `96m provision, Deccan Cements reported 20%/ 60% revenue/EBITDA decline and a `30bn loss. Also, the start of the WHRS was delayed by ~6 months due to no inter-regional movement. Demand and prices are expected to continue under pressure with the monsoon. With no major capex in the works, we expect a net debt-free company.

Outlook

We retain a Buy recommendation on the stock, at a higher target of `348 (earlier `289).







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.