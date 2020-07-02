Buy Deccan Cements; target of Rs 348: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Deccan Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 348 in its research report dated June 27, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on Deccan Cements
Against the backdrop of the lockdown, anaemic demand in Telangana/ AP and an exceptional `96m provision, Deccan Cements reported 20%/ 60% revenue/EBITDA decline and a `30bn loss. Also, the start of the WHRS was delayed by ~6 months due to no inter-regional movement. Demand and prices are expected to continue under pressure with the monsoon. With no major capex in the works, we expect a net debt-free company.
Outlook
We retain a Buy recommendation on the stock, at a higher target of `348 (earlier `289).
