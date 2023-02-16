English
    Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2536: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2536 in its research report dated February 11, 2023.

    February 16, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Dalmia Bharat

    Amid the high-cost setting, Dalmia reported a strong performance overall on healthy demand and greater operating efficiency. Its entry to the stable demand-pricing (Central) region would be positive, reducing the market mix of the low-utilisation South. Its greater focus on raising the share of “green” energy, better return ratios, divesting non-core assets and a defined capital-allocation policy are positives.

    Outlook

    We believe a re-rating is on cards and retain a Buy, with a higher target of Rs.2,536 (earlier Rs.2,160), at 12x FY25e EV/EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

