English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Watch how Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through the digital transformation that is helping companies to grow. Click here to join.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 1915: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dalmia Bharat recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1915 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Dalmia Bharat


    Dalmia Bharat (DALBHARA)'s 4QFY22 performance was above our estimates primarily driven by better realization (4% above estimates). EBITDA was at INR6.8b v/s estimated INR5.3b and OPM was at 20.2% v/s estimated 16.8%. However, higher costs (up 10% YoY) continued to impair margins (OPM dipped 4.2pp YoY and EBITDA/t was down 13% YoY). We cut our FY23E/ 24E EBITDA by 2%/4% considerindg higher energy costs. This along with likely higher interest expenses leads to our EPS reduction of 11%/4% in FY23E/24E, respectively. We like the stock owing to its growth plans, locational advantage in East India and cost reduction measures.



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,915 (v/s INR2,000 earlier), based on 12x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Dalmia Bharat #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 02:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.