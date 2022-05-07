English
    Buy Dabur India: target of Rs 645: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dabur India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 645 in its research report dated May 05, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Dabur India


    Dabur India reported y-o-y revenue growth of 7.7% (with muted volume growth of 2%) in Q4FY2022 on a high base of Q4FY2021 (25% growth); two-year CAGR stood at 16%. Input cost inflation dragged down OPM by 92 bps to 18% and it would continue to put pressure on margins. Management will focus on cost efficiencies and stringently manage advertisement spends to maintain OPM y-o-y. Sustained market share gains, expansion of distribution network (especially in rural market), investments on power brands and new launches would help company to achieve double-digit revenue growth in the medium to long term.


    Outlook


    The stock trades at 43.9x/35.9x its FY023/24E EPS. We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 645.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 7, 2022 12:56 pm
