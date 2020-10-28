172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-d-p-abhushan-target-of-rs-131-arihant-capital-6028821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy D P Abhushan; target of Rs 131: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on D P Abhushan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 131 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on D P Abhushan


D P Abhushan (DPAL) surprised positively on profitability front in H1FY21, led by sharp improvement in margins. However, revenue of the company de-grew by 37% YoY, largely due to Covid related lockdown which led shutdown of the stores. Company’s practice of averaging gold price, kept material cost lower leading to gross margin expansion of 565 bps YoY to 13.9% during H1FY21. Consequently, EBITDA margin expanded sharply by 451 bps YoY to 8.7%. Profit during H1FY21 grew strongly by 53% YoY to Rs 103 mn.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 131.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 28, 2020 04:58 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Buy #D P Abhushan #Recommendations

