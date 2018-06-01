App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 928: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Cummins India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 928 in its research report dated May 25, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cummins India


Cummins’ (KKC’s) Q4FY18 performance was below expectations largely led by weak margins. Export sales were up 30% YoY, however, outlook on export markets remains volatile though some markets are seeing revival; timing of recovery remains uncertain in the near term. Domestic sales were down 5% YoY; however, KKC remains positive on the medium-to-long term outlook as the underlying demand conditions remain positive. The company has guided 8-10% growth in the domestic market and flattish for exports. While the competitive intensity remains high, KKC has been able to maintain/increase market share. We remain positive on KKC, given its strong domestic outlook, gradual likely revival of export markets and strong history of delivering on cost rationalization and healthy cash flows.


Outlook


We have reduced our earnings by 5% for both FY19 and FY20 to factor in lower margins and higher competitive intensity.  We maintain “BUY” with a revised TP of Rs928 (Previous - Rs967).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 1, 2018 04:32 pm

tags #Buy #Cummins India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

