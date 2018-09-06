Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 290: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (CG) continues to focus on innovation to differentiate across product segments. Strong growth potential in core categories and significant opportunity to improve reach/distribution offers multi-year growth visibility.

Outlook

We expect sales to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% and earnings CAGR of 18% over FY17-20E. We maintain "BUY" with a TP of Rs290 (37xFY20).

