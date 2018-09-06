App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 290: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated September 06, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals


Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (CG) continues to focus on innovation to differentiate across product segments. Strong growth potential in core categories and significant opportunity to improve reach/distribution offers multi-year growth visibility.


Outlook


We expect sales to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% and earnings CAGR of 18% over FY17-20E. We maintain "BUY" with a TP of Rs290 (37xFY20).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 6, 2018 04:56 pm

tags #Buy #Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

