    Buy Craftsman Automation; target of Rs 5338: LKP Research

    LKP Research is bullish on Craftsman Automation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5338 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    July 25, 2023 / 10:15 PM IST
    LKP Research's research report on Craftsman Automation

    Craftsman Automation Ltd (CAL)’s Q1 FY24 numbers were in line with our expectations. Standalone revenues grew by 12% yoy and declined by 3.8% qoq to ₹7.56bn mainly on growth seen in Power Train and Aluminium Products segments. Power train business expanded 10% yoy riding on PV resilience. The segmental EBIT margins were reported at 21.9% v/s 27.4% yoy and 23.6% qoq. Automotive Aluminum products business revenues witnessed a sharp rise of 21% yoy and 5% qoq to ₹2.07bn as the segment encountered decent 2W demand. At EBIT levels the margins which are off late in double digit continued to do so by coming at 12.6%, up from 11.4% qoq and 11.9% yoy. In the Industrial Engineering segment, revenues showed a muted growth to ₹1.66bn as the storage business was seasonally weak. Overall EBITDA margins came in at 21.6%, up 30 bps qoq. PAT de-grew by 23% qoq and 4% yoy at ₹541mn in a seasonally weak quarter.


    Outlook

    We estimate the consolidated revenues/EBITDA/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 32%/33%/43% in the period between FY23-25E. We therefore value CAL at 22x FY 25E earnings as it currently trades at 19x. Maintain BUY with a target of ₹5,338.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:15 pm

