Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 1180: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coromandel International

CRIN (Coromandel International) reported 7% YoY EBIT growth, led by a strong EBIT growth of 26% in the Crop protection segment (EBIT contribution 21%), while the Nutrients and Other Allied segment (EBIT contribution 79%) registered a growth of only 4% YoY. We maintain our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 and reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.



Outlook

We maintain our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 and value the stock at 16x FY25 EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,180. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management.

