    Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 1180: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coromandel International recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1180 in its research report dated May 16, 2023.

    May 17, 2023 / 09:24 PM IST
    Buy

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Coromandel International

    CRIN (Coromandel International) reported 7% YoY EBIT growth, led by a strong EBIT growth of 26% in the Crop protection segment (EBIT contribution 21%), while the Nutrients and Other Allied segment (EBIT contribution 79%) registered a growth of only 4% YoY. We maintain our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 and reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.


    Outlook

    We maintain our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 and value the stock at 16x FY25 EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,180. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 17, 2023 09:24 pm