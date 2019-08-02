App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Container Corporation of India; target of Rs 600: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Container Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated August 01, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Container Corporation of India


The Q1FY20 was in-line, adjusted for unrecognized SEIS income. Margins improved 300bps YoY, despite a volume decline of 1% YoY, due to the price hikes taken in FY19 and beginning FY20. The company has maintained its 10-12% volume growth guidance, but cautioned that the growth depends on the economy. Balance sheet has improved and company is again net cash. DFC remains the most important long-term trigger that should aid margins.


Outlook


We retain our FY20/21 estimates, given the in-line PAT post adjusting SEIS income for Q1FY20 and maintain BUY with a TP of `600.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 2, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Buy #Container Corporation of India #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

