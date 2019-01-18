App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CONCOR; target of Rs 800: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on CONCOR has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated December 07, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on CONCOR


DFC continues to be the most important long-term trigger as apart from boosting volumes, it will aid margins. Distribution logistics will help reduce rail dependence and counter falling lead distances. Management is confident of managing any further increase in haulage charges, if any, post-election.


Outlook


It is our pick in the logistics space and we re-iterate our BUY with a TP of ` 800


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Dec 10, 2018 04:48 pm

tags #Buy #CONCOR #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

