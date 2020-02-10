Buy Cipla target of Rs 540: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Cipla

Cipla reported muted results for Q3FY2020. PAT missed estimates. India business is on strong footing with the management looking to merge all the three segments in the India business under one, leading to generation of significant synergies. Strong new launch line up is expected to drive the US business. We expect Cipla’s topline and PAT to clock a CAGR of 13% and 23%, respectively, over the next two years.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 540.

