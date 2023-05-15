English
    Buy Cipla; target of Rs 1070: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Cipla has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1070 in its research report dated May 14, 2023.

    May 15, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
    CIPLA’s Q4FY23 EBITDA (Rs11.7bn; 20.5% OPM) was largely in-line with our estimates, aided by higher GMs (64%) and US sales of US$204mn. We continue to remain positive on growth across key segments including India and US given 1) strong traction in respiratory and other portfolio, 2) potential growth of +10% in domestic formulations and 3) sustainability of current US revs, backed by prospective key launches over FY25. Despite recent FDA issues, we expect 14% EPS CAGR over FY23-25E.


    Maintain ‘Buy’ rating and estimates with unchanged TP of Rs1,070 based on 22x FY25E EPS. Any further FDA escalation to Indore unit and erosion in key products in US will be key risk to our call.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

