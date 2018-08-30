App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 1881: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1881 in its research report dated August 29, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company


We initiate coverage on CIFC with BUY recommendation given that the company has doubled its AUMs defying business cycles, GNPAs averaged at <3% levels (barring demo impact in FY17) translating into steady 17%+ RoE's for past five years. We expect current cyclical recovery to enable 15% CAGR in CV volumes aiding CIFC to grow its AUM at 20% CAGR over FY18-20. Lower credit costs at 80bps and improvement in HE business will enable 27% PAT CAGR over same period. We expect premium valuations to sustain on the back of CIFC's diversified vehicle finance book, secular home equity and resilient balance sheet.


Outlook


We assign a P/ABV multiple of 4.2x FY20E and arrive at a price target of Rs1,881. BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 30, 2018 04:05 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

