you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Century Plyboards; target of Rs 341: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Century Plyboards has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 341 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Century Plyboards

Century Plyboards (CPBI) reported a dismal Q4FY18. Muted volume growth in plywood (8% YoY) and margin pressure in non-plywood categories, primarily due to forex loss, led to EBITDA and PAT missing estimates 16% and 33%, respectively. The quarter’s numbers were dented by forex loss (INR70mn) and the unorganised sector gaining market share in the absence of E-way bill.

Outlook

We believe, CPBI will be key beneficiary of demand shift from unorganised to organised players riding strong branding, widening distribution reach, growing share of mid-end plywood brand Sainik and ensured raw material security. However, to factor in the near-term weak environment, we revise our FY19/20E EPS down 24%/23%, respectively. We reiterate ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR341 (INR442 earlier) based on 27x FY20E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2018 06:05 pm

tags #Buy #Century Plyboards #Edelweiss #Recommendations

