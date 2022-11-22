English
    Buy Century Plyboards (India); target of Rs 695: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Century Plyboards (India) recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 695 in its research report dated November 13, 2022.

    November 22, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Century Plyboards (India)


    Century Plyboards is India’s leading plywood manufacturer with a market share of ~25% in the country’s organised segment of plywood sector. It derives majority of revenues from plywood (53% of FY22 revenue), followed by Laminates (19%), and MDF (18.5%) segments while balance is contributed by fibre cement boards and particle board divisions along with container freight division.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY as it continues to report industry leading growth and net cash balance sheet with internal accruals fuelling the expansion. We value Century at Rs 695/share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

