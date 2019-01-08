Buy Central Depository Services (India); target of Rs 290: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Central Depository Services (India)

Central Depository Services (CDSL) continues to gain market share in the month of Oct and Nov, 2018 with net beneficial owner accounts increased to 16.5mn at the end of November 2018 compared to 16 mn at the end of 2QFY19. CDSL's strategy of consolidating its position among non-institutional investors has enabled the company to not depend on few large institutional investors.

Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 290.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.