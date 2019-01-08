App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Central Depository Services (India); target of Rs 290: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Central Depository Services (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated January 07, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on Central Depository Services (India)


Central Depository Services (CDSL) continues to gain market share in the month of Oct and Nov, 2018 with net beneficial owner accounts increased to 16.5mn at the end of November 2018 compared to 16 mn at the end of 2QFY19. CDSL's strategy of consolidating its position among non-institutional investors has enabled the company to not depend on few large institutional investors.


Outlook


We reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 290.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 11:33 am

tags #Buy #Central Depository Services (India) #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.