Buy Carborundum Universal: target of Rs 952: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Carborundum Universal

Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) is likely to be affected in the near-term on account of its direct exposure to Russia through its subsidiary VAW, which comprised 23%/30% of consolidated revenues/PAT over FY2019-FY2021. Given VAW’s exposure to Russia as well as other CIS members including Ukraine, in terms of sales, raw material sourcing and exports from Russia, the ongoing crisis is likely to affect net earnings over near term until the situation gets resolved. The company’s long-term growth is expected to be aided by domestic capacity expansions and recent acquisitions done in European region.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 952 factoring downward revision in estimates and reasonable valuation post recent correction in the stock price.

At 13:27 hrs Carborundum Universal was quoting at Rs 690.15, down Rs 24.90, or 3.48 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 717.60 and an intraday low of Rs 686.85.

It was trading with volumes of 26,463 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 47,777 shares, a decrease of -44.61 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 6.92 percent or Rs 53.15 at Rs 715.05.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,033.95 and 52-week low Rs 438.55 on 03 January, 2022 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.25 percent below its 52-week high and 57.37 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 13,102.67 crore.

