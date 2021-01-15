Buy Carborundum Universal: target of Rs 500: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Carborundum Universal

CUMI with its diversified user industries is expected to be a major beneficiary led by improvement in economic recovery, manufacturing activity, and auto sales. Improving overseas operations aided by capacity expansion, success of new products, and being an alternative global supplier are likely to aid exports growth. Strong balance sheet, healthy return ratios, and consistent dividend paying record are key salient features.

Outlook

We recommend Buy on CUMI with a revised PT of Rs. 500, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2023E.

