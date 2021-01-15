MARKET NEWS

Buy Carborundum Universal: target of Rs 500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Carborundum Universal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated January 14, 2021.

January 15, 2021 / 01:50 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Carborundum Universal


CUMI with its diversified user industries is expected to be a major beneficiary led by improvement in economic recovery, manufacturing activity, and auto sales. Improving overseas operations aided by capacity expansion, success of new products, and being an alternative global supplier are likely to aid exports growth. Strong balance sheet, healthy return ratios, and consistent dividend paying record are key salient features.



Outlook


We recommend Buy on CUMI with a revised PT of Rs. 500, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2023E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 15, 2021 01:50 pm

