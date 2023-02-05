English
    Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 1125: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Carborundum Universal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1125 in its research report dated February 02, 2023

    February 05, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Carborundum Universal

    Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI)’s top-line growth was driven by ceramics, electro minerals segments and contribution from Rhodius and Auwko. Higher integration cost of recent acquisitions and flattish sales in abrasives in standalone business impacted bottom-line. Company aims Rs 4,500 crore revenue in FY2023E and 5% PBIT margin. It expects OPM to improve meaningfully in FY2024/FY2025 driven by better product mix and reduction in losses from recent acquisitions.


    Outlook

    We expect growth momentum to pick up pace in the coming years driven by sanguine demand in key sectors and turnaround of new businesses. Hence, we retain a Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,125 and roll forward our estimates on FY2025E EPS.