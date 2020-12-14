PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Capacite's Infraprojects; target of Rs 270: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Capacite's Infraprojects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated December 11, 2020.

Broker Research
December 14, 2020 / 01:36 PM IST