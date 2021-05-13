MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Britannia Industries: target of Rs 4200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4200 in its research report dated April 27, 2021.

Broker Research
May 13, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Britannia Industries


Britannia Industries Limited (Britannia) registered a mix-bagged performance in Q4FY2021, with revenue growth of 8.2% (volume growth of 8%), while OPM expanded by just 30 bps to 16.1% (less than street expectation) due to higher ad spends; PAT declined by 3%. In the second wave of COVID-19 surge, the company was well prepared with production and distribution of products. Demand environment is stable, but the company is monitoring the same on week-to-week basis. The company is targeting to achieve low double-digit volume growth, driven by market share gains and distribution expansion in the back drop of normal economic environment. OPM is expected to remain high because of efficiencies through cost-saving initiatives. We broadly maintain our earnings estimates for FY2022/FY2023.


Outlook


The stock has corrected by 7% in the past three months and is trading at 36x its FY2023E earnings. We maintain our Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,200.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Britannia Industries #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: May 13, 2021 01:24 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.