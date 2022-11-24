English
    Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 620: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Brigade Enterprises recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated November 15, 2022.

    November 24, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Brigade Enterprises


    Brigade Enterprises (BEL) is one of the leading property developers in South India. Its offerings include Grade-A commercial property, affordable to ultra-premium housing in the real estate business and operational marquee hotel assets in the hospitality segment.


    We maintain our BUY rating. Apart from robust residential sales volumes traction (led by strong end user demand in its key markets), we expect a sustained recovery in commercial/hospitality to drive overall traction. We value BEL at Rs 620/share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

