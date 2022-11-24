Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 620: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises (BEL) is one of the leading property developers in South India. Its offerings include Grade-A commercial property, affordable to ultra-premium housing in the real estate business and operational marquee hotel assets in the hospitality segment.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating. Apart from robust residential sales volumes traction (led by strong end user demand in its key markets), we expect a sustained recovery in commercial/hospitality to drive overall traction. We value BEL at Rs 620/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.