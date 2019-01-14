Buy Bosch, target Rs 20,500: Mazhar Mohammad

Mazhar Mohammad

After the recent upmove from the lows of Rs 18,300-20,000, Bosch appears to be moving in an Rs 800-point range between Rs 20,000-19,200

range for almost last 17 sessions.

Hence, one can buy into this counter in anticipation of a breakout above Rs 20,000. In that scenario, the initial target can be placed at Rs

20,500 levels. A stop suggested for the trade is a close below Rs 19,150.

