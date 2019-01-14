App
Stocks
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bosch, target Rs 20,500: Mazhar Mohammad

One can buy into this counter in anticipation of a breakout above Rs 20,000.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Mazhar Mohammad

After the recent upmove from the lows of Rs 18,300-20,000, Bosch appears to be moving in an Rs 800-point range between Rs 20,000-19,200

range for almost last 17 sessions.

Hence, one can buy into this counter in anticipation of a breakout above Rs 20,000. In that scenario, the initial target can be placed at Rs

20,500 levels. A stop suggested for the trade is a close below Rs 19,150.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 11:22 am

