App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy BLS International Services; target of Rs 230: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on BLS International Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on BLS International Services

BLS  International  posted  muted  set  of  numbers  in 4QFY18, but the new contract  win from United Kingdom Visas & Immigration (UKVI) with strategic alliance with Sopra Steria (French IT company) is a game changer. The total contract  value for BLS is GBP 110mn (Rs 100bn) over three year period with margin  of  ~22%.  The  UK  contract  is  bigger  than Spain and will start contributing from Oct-18. BLS will open 60 offices (capex of GBP 1mn) in UK and  process  ~0.5mn  visa  (renewals)  at  average  realization  of  GBP 80/application. We have assumed Rs 1.64/3.37bn revenue from UK in FY19/20E.

Outlook

We  like  the  visa  segment  which  is  a  lucrative  business  with  huge addressable  opportunity,  scope  for  market share gain, asset-light model with  higher return ratios. In view of the large UK contract win and growth visibility  in  visa  business,  we upgrade BLS to BUY with a TP of Rs 230, based  on  20x FY20 EPS. We increase our revenue estimate by 28/54% and PAT est.  by 11/30% for FY19/20E. We expect Rev/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 15/7/13% for FY18-20E.

related news

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 31, 2018 04:25 pm

tags #BLS International Services #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.