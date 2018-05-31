Buy BLS International Services; target of Rs 230: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on BLS International Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.
HDFC Securities' research report on BLS International Services
BLS International posted muted set of numbers in 4QFY18, but the new contract win from United Kingdom Visas & Immigration (UKVI) with strategic alliance with Sopra Steria (French IT company) is a game changer. The total contract value for BLS is GBP 110mn (Rs 100bn) over three year period with margin of ~22%. The UK contract is bigger than Spain and will start contributing from Oct-18. BLS will open 60 offices (capex of GBP 1mn) in UK and process ~0.5mn visa (renewals) at average realization of GBP 80/application. We have assumed Rs 1.64/3.37bn revenue from UK in FY19/20E.
Outlook
We like the visa segment which is a lucrative business with huge addressable opportunity, scope for market share gain, asset-light model with higher return ratios. In view of the large UK contract win and growth visibility in visa business, we upgrade BLS to BUY with a TP of Rs 230, based on 20x FY20 EPS. We increase our revenue estimate by 28/54% and PAT est. by 11/30% for FY19/20E. We expect Rev/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 15/7/13% for FY18-20E.
