    Buy Biocon: target of Rs 420: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Biocon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Biocon


    Biocon reported strong numbers and results were in line with estimates. The Biologics segment drove the strong show, while generics and research services also staged a double digit growth. Biocon has laid a strong platform for growth of biosimilars in insulin and oncology franchise across its key markets. Strong growth outlook for biosimilars, expected improvement in generics segment and a healthy growth in the research services segment would be key growth drivers for Biocon. Possible listing of Biocon Biologics would provide value unlocking opportunity for the investors.


    Outlook


    We retain Buy on the stock of Biocon with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs 420.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Biocon #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 10:13 pm
