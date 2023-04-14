Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 950: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel
Bharti has seen decent earnings growth for the last 12 quarters. However, we expect Bharti to witness 1) a period of soft earnings given low probability of a price hike, and 2) high capex over the next 2-3 years given increased investments in 5G and rural densification. These factors could keep the stock range-bound in the near term, though our long-term BUY view remains intact.
Outlook
We derive our SOTP-based TP of INR950 based on FY25E EV/EBITDA of 10x for the India Mobile business and 5x for the Africa business.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.