    Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 950: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharti Airtel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated April 13, 2023.

    April 14, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel

    Bharti has seen decent earnings growth for the last 12 quarters. However, we expect Bharti to witness 1) a period of soft earnings given low probability of a price hike, and 2) high capex over the next 2-3 years given increased investments in 5G and rural densification. These factors could keep the stock range-bound in the near term, though our long-term BUY view remains intact.

    We derive our SOTP-based TP of INR950 based on FY25E EV/EBITDA of 10x for the India Mobile business and 5x for the Africa business.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

